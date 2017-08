July 6 (Reuters) - Teleste:

* TELESTE INVESTS IN THE GROWING US BROADBAND MARKET BY CREATING A JOINT VENTURE WITH ANTRONIX

* NEW COMPANY OPERATES UNDER NAME TELESTE INTERCEPT LLC AND IT WILL START ITS OPERATION DURING 2017

* TELESTE OWNS 60% OF SHARES IN JOINT VENTURE

* JOINT VENTURE CREATED ‍TO PROMOTE SALES OF COMPANIES' BROADBAND NETWORK PRODUCTS FOR NORTH-AMERICAN CABLE OPERATORS​