BRIEF-Teletech Holdings Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Teletech Holdings Inc

* Teletech announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 revenue $353.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.38

* Teletech Holdings Inc - ‍during Q2 2017, signed estimated $107 million in annualized contract value revenue from new and existing client relationships​

* Teletech Holdings Inc - ‍reaffirms outlook for full year 2017 revenue and operating income​

* Teletech Holdings Inc sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of 4.6 percent of revenue​