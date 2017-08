July 26 (Reuters) - Television Broadcasts Ltd

* Deal in relation to formation of a joint venture company, ITT, on a 50:50 basis between TVB venture and Imagine

* TVB venture has contributed to capital of ITT in an amount of US$33.3 million

* ITT issued promissory note in aggregate principal amount of US$66.7 million to TVB venture