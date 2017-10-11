FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

October 11, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Telford Homes says H1 profit to be significantly lower than H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Telford Homes Plc

* ‍existing pipeline of over 4,000 new homes to be delivered across London​

* ‍average expected price of open market homes in group’s pipeline is £530,000​

* ‍increasing emergence of institutional build to rent investment in london housing market​

* ‍acute need for more homes to buy and rent in non-prime areas of london continues to underpin group’s longer term growth plans​

* ‍pre-tax profit for H1 2018 expected to be significantly lower than H2 2018 and lower than last year​

* ‍all developments are on time and in accordance with board’s expectations​

* ‍interim dividend expected to increase in accordance with anticipated full year profits​

* ‍on track to exceed £40 million of profit before tax for year to 31 march 2018 in accordance with market expectations​

* ‍longer term strategy remains to continue to grow telford homes and deliver more of homes that london needs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

