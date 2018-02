Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telia:

* COMPANY NOT IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TDC

* SAYS ‍TELIA COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT AS PART OF STRATEGIC REVIEW REGARDING OUR POSITION IN DENMARK WE HAVE INVESTIGATED OUR VARIOUS ALTERNATIVES WHICH HAVE INCLUDED ALSO A POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF TDC​

* SAYS ‍TELIA COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT IT IS NOT PRESENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH TDC.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)