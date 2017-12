Telia Lietuva Ab:

* TELIA LIETUVA ACQUIRED A 33.3 PER CENT STAKE IN UAB MOBILIEJI MOKĖJIMAI

* SAYS AN INCREASED AUTHORIZED CAPITAL OF COMPANY AMOUNTS TO EUR 2.1 MILLION

* SAYS NEW APPOINTED MONIKA RIMKŪNAITĖ-BLOŽĖ AS GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILIEJI MOKĖJIMAI Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: