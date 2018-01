BRIEF-Telia Lietuva Fy 2017 Ebitda Up At Eur 125.3 Million

Jan 26 (Reuters) - TELIA LIETUVA AB:

* TELIA LIETUVA RESULTS FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS OF 2017

* Q4 2017 TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 100 MILLION, UP BY 8.2% OVER REVENUE OF EUR 92.4 MILLION IN Q4 2016.

* Q4 EBITDA, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS, WAS EUR 34.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.4 IN Q4 2016

* 12 MONTHS 2017: - TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 370.1 MILLION, UP 7% OVER REVENUE EUR 345.9 MILLION FOR 2016

* SAYS EBITDA WAS EUR 125.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 7% OVER EBITDA OF EUR 117 MILLION FOR 12 MONTHS OF 2016.

* 12 MONTHS FREE CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 54.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE BY 22.8% OVER EUR 44.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)