BRIEF-Telia reaches global settlement with authorities regarding Uzbekistan investigation
September 21, 2017 / 6:06 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Telia reaches global settlement with authorities regarding Uzbekistan investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Telia

* Telia company reaches a global settlement with the authorities regarding Uzbekistan investigation

* Announces global settlement reached with U.S. DOJ, securities and exchange commission and dutch public prosecution service

* Global resolution brings an end to all known corruption related investigations or inquiries into telia company

* Co has agreed to a total financial sanction of $965 million

* Swedish prosecutor’s investigation into individuals still ongoing and co may be subject to disgorgement proceedings resulting from investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

