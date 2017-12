Dec 15 (Reuters) - Telia:

* SAYS ‍ROBERT ANDERSSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF CORPORATE HOLDINGS, WILL BE LEAVING TELIA COMPANY

* ROBERT ANDERSSON, WHO WILL NOT BE REPLACED, WILL STAY WITH TELIA COMPANY FOR A PERIOD OF TIME TO ENSURE A PROPER HAND OVER OF HIS RESPONSIBILITIES TO CURRENT MEMBERS OF THE GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM​