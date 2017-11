BRIEF-Telit Communications announces board changes

Nov 23 (Reuters) - TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC:

* ‍APPOINTS RICHARD KILSBY AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* ‍YOSI FAIT, WHO HAS BEEN INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE SINCE AUGUST, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* ‍YARIV DAFNA, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOINS BOARD AS FINANCE DIRECTOR, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* ‍ENRICO TESTA IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BUT WILL REMAIN ON BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​