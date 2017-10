Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc

* EXPECTS TO SEE, AS NORMAL, SIGNIFICANT CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* GROUP EXPECTS TO SATISFY ALL FINANCIAL COVENANTS WHICH ARE IMPOSED UPON IT WHEN TESTED AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.

* A SEARCH TO APPOINT THREE ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS IS ONGOING