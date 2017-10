Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc

* TELIT COMMUNICATIONS - AT&T CERTIFICATION & RESPONSE TO PRESS COVERAGE

* ‍BOARD HAS FOR SOME TIME BEEN ACTIVELY CONSIDERING FUTURE OF PRODUCT LINES WHICH MAY NOT FIT GROUP‘S LONG-TERM STRATEGY​

* ‍ONE OF PRODUCT LINES BEING CONSIDERED IS GROUP‘S AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION​

* THE REVIEW ‍PROCESS, LED BY ROTHSCHILD, IS AT A VERY EARLY STAGE