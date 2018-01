Jan 29 (Reuters) - Telit Communications Plc:

* RESPONSE TO PRESS COVERAGE

* NOTES PRESS SPECULATION REGARDING SALE OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION​

* RECEIVED INTEREST FROM NUMEROUS PARTIES, RANGE OF PROPOSALS RECEIVED FOR AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION

‍BOARD IS NOT CONSIDERING SALE OF OTHER TELIT ACTIVITIES OR DIVISIONS ASIDE FROM AUTOMOTIVE DIVISION​