Oct 12 (Reuters) - Telkom Sa Soc Ltd:

* ‍IS NOT AWARE OF ANY CURRENT DECISION TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT WITH REGARDS TO ITS SHAREHOLDING.​

* TELKOM SA SOC - ‍IS WITHDRAWING CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT AND CAUTION IS NO LONGER REQUIRED TO BE EXERCISED WHEN DEALING IN TELKOM'S SECURITIES​