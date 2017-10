Oct 25 (Reuters) - TELKOM SA SOC LTD:

* ‍GOVERNMENT‘S INTENTION TO DISPOSE OF TELKOM SHARES​

* REFERS ‍SHAREHOLDERS TO MINISTER OF FINANCE‘S COMMENTS WITH REGARD TO SALE OF GOVERNMENT SAS APPROXIMATE 39 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN TELKOM​

* SAYS ‍TELKOM IS NOT AWARE OF ANY FURTHER DETAILS AND WILL ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS ONCE FURTHER DETAILS BECOME AVAILABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)