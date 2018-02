Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc:

* TELLURIAN ANNOUNCES AN OPEN SEASON FOR HAYNESVILLE GLOBAL ACCESS PIPELINE

* TELLURIAN INC - HGAP IS ESTIMATED TO COST APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION TO CONSTRUCT

* TELLURIAN INC - HGAP WILL HAVE CAPACITY TO TRANSPORT UP TO TWO BILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS PER DAY

* TELLURIAN INC - OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN ON FEBRUARY 21, 2018 AND RUNS THROUGH APRIL 6, 2018