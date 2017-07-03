BRIEF-Tellurian Inc says granted GE Oil & Gas certain registration rights for shares

July 3 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc

* Tellurian Inc - ‍effective as of June 28, 2017, Tellurian Inc. And GE Oil & Gas, Llc entered into a registration rights agreement​ - SEC filing​

* Tellurian Inc - under agreement, co granted to GE Oil & Gas certain registration rights with respect to shares of Tellurian common stock

* Tellurian Inc - shares of tellurian common stock issuable to GE Oil & Gas upon conversion of shares of Tellurian series b convertible preferred stock​