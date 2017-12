Dec 27 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc:

* TELLURIAN RECEIVES FERC SCHEDULING NOTICE FOR DRIFTWOOD LNG

* TELLURIAN-FERC TO ISSUE FINAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT ON OCT 12,2018, ESTABLISHED 90-DAY FEDERAL AUTHORIZATION DECISION DEADLINE ON JAN 10,2019

* TELLURIAN INC- ASSUMING A FAVORABLE DECISION, EXPECTS THIS SCHEDULE WILL ALLOW IT TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF DRIFTWOOD LNG IN EARLY 2019