FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 11, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Telus reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp

* Telus reports strong results for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Telus Corp - ‍in quarter, got 121,000 new wireless postpaid, high-speed internet and tv customers, up 29,000 over same quarter a year ago​

* Telus Corp - ‍at quarter-end, total wireless subscriber base of 8.7 million is up 3.2 per cent from a year ago​

* Qtrly capital expenditures C$810 million versus C$769 million

* Telus Corp -can be no assurance that dividend growth program will be maintained, not changed and/or completed through 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.