BRIEF-Temasek Holdings takes stakes in Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings Private Ltd :

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 20,337 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 215,534 shares in Monsanto Co ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 108,260 shares in Morgan Stanley ‍​

* Temasek Holdings Private Ltd takes share stake of 260,364 shares in Wells Fargo & Co ‍​

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30,2017: (bit.ly/2vUxgkf) Source text for quarter ended March 31,2017 (bit.ly/2qiGXG6)

