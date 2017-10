Oct 16 (Reuters) - Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd

* Ho Ching remains Chairman of Temasek International and CEO of Temasek Holdings

* Temasek says Temasek International CEO Lee Theng Kiat to take on additional role of Deputy Chairman of Temasek International

* Dilhan Pillay will be appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Temasek International

* Chia Song Hwee will be appointed President & Chief Operating Officer of Temasek International Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga)