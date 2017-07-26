BRIEF-Tembec Inc Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

July 26 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Tembec reports financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2017

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.17

* Q3 sales C$419 million versus C$376 million

* Tembec Inc - ‍overall, June 2017 quarterly results exceeded expectations as several business units generated earnings ahead of forecast​

* Tembec Inc - newsprint market continues to experience declining demand and will require further capacity reduction to maintain a balanced market

* Tembec - "‍strongly disagree" with preliminary determinations made by U.S. Department of Commerce​ on countervailing duties related to lumber shipments

* Tembec - company incurred a $4 million charge in June 2017 quarter for CVD deposits only

* Tembec - ‍there was no expense in June 2017 quarter related to antidumping duties deposits​

* Tembec - qtrly ‍lumber shipments were equal to 87% of capacity, unchanged from prior quarter​

* Tembec - "‍it appears that high-yield pulp prices have reached their peak and small declines are expected in second half of calendar year​"