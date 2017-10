BRIEF-Temenos Group raises 2017 outlook, share buyback approved

Oct 18 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* IFRS TOTAL REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER WAS USD 186.3M, UP FROM USD 160.6M IN Q3 2016

* Q3 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE WAS USD 186.6M, UP FROM USD 160.8M IN Q3 2016,

* RAISES ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* Q3 EBIT USD 49.8 MILLION, UP 20%‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: NON-IFRS TOTAL SOFTWARE LICENSING GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF 20% TO 22.5%‍​

* OUTLOOK 2017: NON-IFRS REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF 13% TO 14.5%‍​

* ‍SEES FY NON-IFRS EBIT AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES OF USD 219M TO 223M, UP FROM USD 210M TO 215M​

* ‍BOARD APPROVAL HAS BEEN GIVEN FOR A SHARE BUYBACK OF UP TO A TOTAL OF CHF 150M​

* ‍BUYBACK LAUNCH IS PLANNED FOR Q4 2017​ Source text: bit.ly/2gjHVvi Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)