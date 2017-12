Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tempus Group:

* TEMPUS GROUP -‍AFTER TRANSACTION, A SHARE-LISTED TEMPUS GLOBAL WILL OWN NEARLY 5% OF TMA THROUGH ITS OVERSEAS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY​

* TEMPUS GROUP-‍JV OF HK-LISTED TEMPUS HOLDINGS, TBRJ ASSET MANAGEMENT, WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 15% STAKE IN TMA THROUGH ITS USD FUND TBRJ FUND 1​

* TEMPUS GROUP- ‍REST 80% WILL BE OWNED BY BAIN CAPITAL

* ACTIVELY CARRYING OUT THE GLOBALIZATION STRATEGY TEMPUS GROUP AND BAIN CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY JOINTLY ACQUIRES TRANS MALDIVIAN AIRWAYS​ Source text for Eikon: