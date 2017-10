Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tempus Holdings Ltd

* Agreed to subscribe for RMB500,000 new registered capital to be issued by Yundongli (Tianjin) Electronic Commerce for RMB20 million

* Wang Qing, Jiang Wei & Wang Xiaowei to transfer RMB1 million in registered capital of Yundongli (Tianjin) Electronic Commerce for RMB40 million

* To buy sale equity in registered capital of Yundongli (Tianjin) Electronic Commerce from Wang Qing ,Jiang Wei, Wang Xiaowei