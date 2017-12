Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tempus Holdings Ltd:

* TEMPUS HOLDINGS-YANTAI GAOXIN STATE-OWNED ASSETS MANAGEMENT & INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR IN PRC ENTERED INTO SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENTS WITH GENERAL PARTNER

* TEMPUS HOLDINGS - ‍YANTAI GAOXIN & INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR SUBSCRIBED RMB30 MILLION & RMB89 MILLION CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS IN INVESTMENT FUND, RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: