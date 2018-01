Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ten Entertainment Group Plc:

* FULL-YEAR SALES GROWTH 1 OF 8.9%, UNDERPINNED BY A STRONGER SECOND-HALF SALES PERFORMANCE​

* ‍FULL-YEAR LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 3.6%, INCLUDING 7% GROWTH IN SECOND-HALF​

* ‍FY17 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA EXPECTED TO BE AT TOP END OF RANGE OF CURRENT MARKET CONSENSUS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)