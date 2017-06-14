FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
June 14, 2017 / 2:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ten Network enters voluntary administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd:

* Ten Group enters voluntary administration

* Announces that Mark Korda, Jennifer Nettleton and Jarrod Villani of Korda Mentha appointed as voluntary administrators

* Identified initiatives that are expected to have a positive impact on earnings in order of at least $50 million in FY18

* Identified initiatives also expected to have a potentially more than $80 million per annum positive impact by FY19​

* Reduction in licence costs for ten in FY17 will be in order of $22 million and, in FY18, $12 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.