2 months ago
BRIEF-Ten Network receives correspondence from financial advisers to Illyria and Birketu
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 13, 2017 / 12:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ten Network receives correspondence from financial advisers to Illyria and Birketu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd:

* ‍TEN received correspondence from financial advisers to Illyria Pty Limited and Birketu Pty Limited​

* Board considering position of co in light of position being taken by Illyria and Birketu and range of restructuring and refinancing initiatives it has underway

* Correspondence confirms that those guarantors do not intend to extend or increase their support for co's credit facilities beyond term of current facility

* Pending determinations over coming days, Ten considers that its shares will not be able to trade on an informed basis and accordingly requests trading halt

* Expects that an announcement outlining board's determination will end trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

