BRIEF-Ten Network updates on agreement related to its voluntary administration
October 10, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Ten Network updates on agreement related to its voluntary administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ten Network Holdings Ltd:

* Refers to announcements regarding Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) entered into by co and CBS International Television Australia ‍​

* Condition to completion of DOCA is deed administrators obtain court order to transfer all shares in co to CBS for nil consideration

* Deed administrators have now applied for DOCA-related order in the Supreme Court of New South Wales

* Independent Expert’s Report prepared by KPMG Corporate Finance values equity in Ten Network as having nil​ value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

