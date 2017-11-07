FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 12:36 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* ‍Announces proposed spin-off and separate listing Of China Literature Limited on main board of Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd

* ‍Final offer price for china literature shares in global offering is HK$55.00 per China Literature Share​

* ‍Market capitalisation of China Literature following completion of global offering will be approximately HK$49,852.95 million​

* ‍China Literature is expected to be listed on main board of stock exchange on Wednesday, 8 November 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
