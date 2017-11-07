BRIEF-Tencent announces proposed spin-off and separate listing of China Literature

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:
* Announces proposed spin-off and separate listing Of China Literature Limited on main board of Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd
* Final offer price for china literature shares in global offering is HK$55.00 per China Literature Share
* Market capitalisation of China Literature following completion of global offering will be approximately HK$49,852.95 million
* China Literature is expected to be listed on main board of stock exchange on Wednesday, 8 November 2017