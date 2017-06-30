BRIEF-Tencent Holdings intends to spin-off China Literature

June 30 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd:

* Company intends to spin-off China Literature by way of a separate listing of China Literature shares on main board of stock exchange

* ‍China Literature, through its joint sponsors, submitted a listing application form to stock exchange​

* Upon completion of proposed spin-off, company will indirectly hold not less than 50% of shareholdings in China Literature

* It is currently proposed that proposed spin-off will be effected by way of global offering of China Literature shares​