Dec 11 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd:

* SAYS TENCENT‘S AFFILIATE PLANS TO BUY 5 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY

* SAYS TENCENT‘S AFFILIATE AIMS TO OWN 15 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS TECH UNIT VIA CAPITAL BOOST

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yeSIgU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)