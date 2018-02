Feb 7 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* RECEIVES STATEMENT FROM FUNDS THAT ARE CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS CONCERNING ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER

* FUNDS DECLARE THAT PRICE OF 10.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE IN TENDER DOES NOT REFLECT CO‘S FAIR VALUE

* FUNDS DECLARE THAT THEY WILL NOT SELL CO‘S SHARES AT PRICE SET BY EJT INVESTMENT IN TENDER

* FUNDS ARE: AEGON OFE, AVIVA OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, PZU „ZLOTA JESIEN" OFE AND POCZTYLION OFE