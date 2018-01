BRIEF-Tenet Highlights Strategic Growth And Cost Reduction Initiatives At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍EXECUTION OF DIVESTITURE PROGRAM OF NON-CORE MARKETS & ASSETS, WHICH IS ON TRACK & EXPECTED TO YIELD IN EXCESS OF $1 BILLION OF PROCEEDS​

* TENET HIGHLIGHTS STRATEGIC GROWTH AND COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES AT J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ‍ANTICIPATES NEW TAX LAW WILL POSITIVELY AFFECT EPS OVER NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS DUE TO LOWER TAX RATE​

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ‍PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL CONIFER​