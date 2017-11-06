BRIEF-Tenet Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* Tenet reports results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $3.63 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 to $0.74 from continuing operations

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35 from continuing operations

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - qtrly net operating revenues $ 4,586 million versus $4,849 million last year

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - ‍Tenet’s same-hospital exchange admissions were 4,856 in Q3 of 2017, down 6.8 percent from Q3 of 2016​

* Tenet Healthcare Corp - ‍same-hospital exchange outpatient visits were 49,089 in Q3 of 2017, up 4.3 percent from Q3 of 2016​

* Tenet Healthcare sees ‍Q4 revenue of $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion, excluding about $10 million of revenue from co’s health plans​

* Tenet - Q3 ‍net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders included $329 million pre-tax impairment and restructuring charge​

* Tenet - Q3 ‍net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders included $104 million pre-tax gain on sale of former Houston​ assets

* Tenet - Q3 ‍net loss from continuing operations attributable to shareholders also included $138 million pre-tax loss from early extinguishment of debt​ assets

* Tenet - special ‍items collectively lowered lowered diluted earnings per share by approximately $3.46​ in quarter