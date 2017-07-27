FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Tennant Co enters into credit agreement - SEC filing
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 27, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Tennant Co enters into credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* On April 4, 2017, Tennant company and foreign subsidiary borrowers from time to time party thereto entered into a credit agreement

* 2017 credit agreement provides co and certain of its foreign subsidiaries access to a senior secured credit facility until April 4, 2022

* 2017 credit agreement consists of a multi-tranche term loan facility in an amount up to $400 million - SEC filing

* 2017 credit deal also consists of a revolving facility in an amount up to $200 million with an option to expand revolving facility by $150 million Source text - (bit.ly/2tNuBZm) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.