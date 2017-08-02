BRIEF-Tennant Co reports Q2 loss per share $0.15

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tennant Co

* Tennant Company reports 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.20 to $2.40

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.15

* Sees FY 2017 sales $960 million to $990 million

* Q2 sales rose 24.9 percent to $270.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.85 to $1.05

* Tennant Co says reaffirms 2017 full year net sales guidance range and lowers EPS guidance range

* Tennant Co - Impact of 2016 Florock acquisition and 2017 IPC acquisition increased consolidated net sales by 15.9 percent in quarter

* Tennant Co sees FY capital expenditures in range of $25 million to $30 million