March 5 (Reuters) - Tennessee Valley Authority:

* TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY - PRICED $1 BILLION OF NEW 2-YEAR MATURITY GLOBAL POWER BONDS CARRYING AN INTEREST RATE OF 2.25%

* TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY - NEW BONDS WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2020, AND ARE NOT SUBJECT TO REDEMPTION PRIOR TO MATURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: