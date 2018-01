BRIEF-Teradyne Q4 Loss Per Share $0.54

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Teradyne Inc:

* TERADYNE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, INCREASES CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $479 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $438.5 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT TO REPURCHASE $750 MILLION IN SHARES IN 2018 AS PART OF A NEW $1.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS REVENUE OF $460 MILLION TO $490 MILLION​

* GAAP RESULTS IN QUARTER INCLUDE A $184 MILLION DISCRETE TAX CHARGE RELATED TO IMPACT OF U.S. TAX POLICY CHANGES

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME OF $0.38 TO $0.45 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR Q1 OF 2018 GAAP NET INCOME IS $0.32 TO $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE​

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED 29 PERCENT TO $0.09 BEGINNING Q1‘18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.43, REVENUE VIEW $490.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ORDERS IN Q4 OF 2017 WERE $560 MILLION VERSUS $628 MILLION LAST YEAR