Nov 13 (Reuters) - Terex Corp

* Terex announces aerial agreement during presidential trade mission in China

* Terex - Terex utilities, Xuzhou handler signed letter of intent for Xuzhou to purchase 5,000 units of insulated aerial devices from Terex over 5-year period​

* Terex Corp - ‍ total value of more than usd 250 million on agreement for Xuzhou to purchase 5,000 units of insulated aerial devices from Terex​