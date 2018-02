Feb 6 (Reuters) - Termbray Industries International (Holdings) Ltd:

* ‍NOTED UNUSUAL INCREASE IN TRADING VOLUME AND PRICE OF SHARES OF HK$0.08 EACH IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CO TODAY​

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, CO NOT AWARE OF ANY REASON FOR FLUCTUATION IN SHARE PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME

* BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER ABOUT AGREEMENT WITH INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY, REGARDING POTENTIAL COOPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: