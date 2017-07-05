FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Terra Firma raises about 4 bln stg for UK property firm Annington
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2017 / 4:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Terra Firma raises about 4 bln stg for UK property firm Annington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Terra Firma:

* Announces a refinancing for Annington to provide long term stability through landmark transaction​

* Successful pricing of an about 4 billion stg refinancing transaction for Annington, one of Europe's largest ever real estate refinancings​

* Transformational transaction will put Annington on a stronger financial footing with an anticipated investment grade credit rating​

* Raised 550 million stg from existing investors via Terra Firma Special Opportunities Fund 2, about 3 billion stg of corporate bonds and 400 million stg in bank loans​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.