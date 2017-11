Nov 15 (Reuters) - TERRA MAURICIA LTD:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 28.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 245.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH GROUP TURNOVER OF 3.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.99 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS THE CO EXPECT OVERALL GROUP RESULTS TO IMPROVE OVER THE LAST QUARTER‍​ Source: bit.ly/2ihQtnM Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)