BRIEF-Terra Nitrogen Co Q2 sales $96.1 mln versus $126.7 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Terra Nitrogen Company Lp:

* Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $96.1 million versus $126.7 million

* Qtrly net earnings per common unit $1.48

* Qtrly sales volumes for ammonia were flat year-over year

* Qtrly realized natural gas cost per mmbtu increased by 15 percent

* Terra Nitrogen Company Lp - for full year 2017, tnclp expects capital expenditures to be in range of $30 million to $40 million

* Terra Nitrogen Company Lp - TNCLP postponed turnaround due to a delay in receiving certain equipment

* Terra Nitrogen Company - TNCLP anticipates plant turnaround will occur in q3 of 2018 and expects it to cost approximately $40 million