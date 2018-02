Feb 14 (Reuters) - Terra Nitrogen Company Lp:

* TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY, L.P. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $97.5 MILLION VERSUS $93.4 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNINGS OF $49.4 MILLION VERSUS $44.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: