Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc:

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED AGGREGATE $400 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL INC SAYS ITS UNIT INTENDS TO OFFER, IN A PRIVATE TRANSACTION, UP TO $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES TO MATURE IN 2026

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL SAYS ITS UNIT INTENDS TO USE OFFERING‘S PROCEEDS, TOGETHER WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REDEEM IN FULL ITS OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: