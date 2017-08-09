FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Terraform Global says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan - filing
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 9, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Terraform Global says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global - On July 28, the bankruptcy court overseeing the SunEdison bankruptcy entered an order confirming the SunEdison plan

* Terraform - If plan becomes effective, interested parties in SunEdison bankruptcy would no longer be able to seek substantive consolidation of co with SunEdison

* Terraform Global - Among other things, SunEdison plan would further implement settlements, releases and terminations contemplated by settlement agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2vOdDee) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.