Oct 6 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc

* TerraForm power announces merger and sponsorship transaction with Brookfield to close on october 16, 2017

* Stockholders approve merger and sponsorship transaction​

* Declared a special dividend of $1.94 per share​

* Deadline to elect form of consideration for Brookfield deal is thursday, october 12, 2017​