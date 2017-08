Aug 9 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc

* TerraForm Power Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing‍​

* TerraForm Power- expects previously identified material weaknesses to have existed as of March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017

* TerraForm Power - experienced delays in ongoing efforts to complete all steps and tasks necessary to finalize the Q1 2017 10-Q and Q2 2017 10-Q Source text: (bit.ly/2uGYhmH) Further company coverage: